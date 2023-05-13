Syndel Samaroo shows potential at Pan Am Jr Cycling

SYNDEL Samaroo gave a creditable showing in the men’s individual sprint event at the 2023 Junior Pan Am Track Cycling event in Asuncion, Paraguay on Friday.

Samaroo advanced to the quarter-final of the event before losing to Colombian Nicolas Olivera.

In the men’s sprint qualifying round all three TT cyclists advanced.

Samaroo was sixth in a time of 10.706 seconds, Danell James ended 11th in 11.075 and Jarel Mohammed clocked 11.125 to place 12th overall out of the 19 cyclists. The top 16 progressed to the 1/8 final.

Samaroo and James met in heat six of the 1/8 final where the former advanced to the quarter-finals. Mohammed lost to Colombian Juan Bautista in heat five and was eliminated.

In the men’s 1K time trial on Thursday night, the TT pair of Samaroo and Raul Garcia finished ninth and 12th respectively. Samaroo clocked one minute, 07.323 seconds (1:07.323) and Garcia finished in 1:10.622.

Winning gold was Argentine Alejo Betique in 1:04.565.