Shot Claxton Bay girl, 12, still hospitalised

File photo -

The 12-year-old girl wounded in the shooting early Thursday in Claxton Bay which claimed the lives of her mother and stepfather is recuperating at hospital.

The standard five student is said to be in serious condition and no arrests have been made. The police did not give additional information.

The girl's mother Asha George, 30, and George's boyfriend, Devon Drayton, 35, died at the scene.

After midnight on Thursday, gunmen shot and killed the couple as they slept on a mattress in the family's one-bedroom home at Hill Top Drive. The girl who was also on the mattress, was shot in the head.

She was taken to the Couva Health Facility and transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital.

A 14-year-old female relative managed to escape before the shooting.

The police do not have a motive and Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) police are investigating.