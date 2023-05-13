Robbed as he lay helpless in car – Man dies 2 days after accident

TEARS: Winnie Subero weeps in her car next to her grandmother Agnes as they spoke about the death of Winnie's nephew Marvin Subero, who died on Friday, two days after his car crashed in Gasparillo. PHOTO BY MARVIN HAMILTON -

TWO days after he was robbed by bandits – while he lay bleeding, dazed and helpless in his car minutes after it crashed – a 44-year-old father of three died on Friday at the San Fernando General Hospital.

The death of Marvin Subero has sent his family into fresh shock and grief as relatives are still not yet over the covid19 deaths of two other family members – a 66-year-old woman and her daughter who was a police officer, back in January 2022.

Subero's aunt Winnie Subero, wiped away tears on Friday as she recalled that he lost control of his car on Wednesday night and it flipped over several times along Cotton Hill Road in Gasparillo. Passers-by who saw the crash, instead of helping Subero, robbed him of a small sum of cash.

He was taken to the general hospital and warded in a serious condition. Subero lived in Mappepire Road, Whiteland.

Marvin was the son of Margaret Subero who died in January 2022 of covid. Four days later, Marvin's sister, WPC Naomi Subero also succumbed to the virus.

Winnie said she received news of his death mere moments after she visited him at hospital on Friday. She said two of his children as well as his grandmother, 83, also met and spoke with him moments before he took his last breath.

Recalling the robbery as Subero lay in his car, Winnie said, "They emptied his wallet. Such a shame! Marvin was such a giving person. He was a PH driver, so he did not have much money. He was well-known in the area."

She revealed dropping off some food for Subero at the hospital. It was uneaten.

"I thank all those who showed love for him at the hospital, like the doctor from the other ward who saw him today. Thank you," Winnie said.