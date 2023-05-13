Nonsense talk about silk choices

President Christine Kangaloo - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: The proof of the political pudding will be in the eating at general election 2025. Whatever the President did or did not do would have created a wide scope of suppositions surrounding the choices made for the granting of senior counsel status.

Once all people chosen are eminently qualified, who really cares? The difference to the man in the street is negligible, unless you can afford to employ an SC.

Will outstanding cases be completed that much faster? It is a wait-and-see situation.

From the classical opposition standpoint, it is expected that negative statements will abound. The Government this, the Government that, the President this, the President that.

The various objections from anti-government voices appear tinged with jealousy. The PNM Government is incompetent and should resign. Resign for what? For whom? An opposition that is unqualified to step into the shoes of those it considers incompetent? The Opposition appears not to even know how to step up to the plate.

Talk is very cheap in TT.

Plain talking is not bad manners and mincing words can sometimes help a situation.

Political beauty lies in the eyes of the beholders. Nowhere else. We the people believe what we want to believe and the electorate will have the final word.

When I throw my mind back to 2010-2015, the most significant thought is the fact that then attorney general and prime minister were awarded silk. As we say in local parlance, no big ting. And the response to this granting of silk, way back then? Some people laughed and some people cried.

So, fast forward to 2023 and some people are laughing and some people are crying. No big ting. This is sweet TT, a cute little democracy where you can say and do what you want, within reason.

Congratulations are therefore in order for all who worked hard for many years and are now SC.

Please be reminded that I have no court clothes. The laundry people misplaced the last clothes I sent for cleaning.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin