Mother's Day love

Cheesecake -

Mother’s Day is tomorrow, how are you planning to celebrate your mum tomorrow? I am a dessert lover, and when there is a special occasion or a reason to celebrate, I always plan on preparing a special dessert, whether it’s a simple cake, a pie, a crumble or something rich and creamy. Why not show your love this weekend by making a special home-made dessert for your mum this weekend, I guarantee you it's more economical and you will be using the finest ingredients. Happy Mother’s Day to all you beautiful mums!

Mocha Dream Pie

This mocha pie is a delicious alternative to the traditional mocha pie which is much richer and sweeter.

CRUST

2 cups digestive biscuit crumbs or chocolate cookies

2 tbs sugar

1/3 cup butter, melted

Place cookies in a food processor and process until crumbs form, add the sugar and butter and process for a few seconds more.

Press into the bottom of a 10 inch pie plate, bake for 5 minutes at 325F until just firm, cool.

Filling

11/2 tbs gelatin

2 tbs warm water

2 tbs instant coffee granules (extra strong)

1/2 cup hot water

1 cup granulated sugar

2 eggs, separated

2 8-oz packages cream cheese

2 cups whipped cream

1 tbs cocoa powder

Chocolate shavings and chocolate chips for garnish

Dissolve gelatin in 2 tablespoons warm water, gently warm until melted.

Combine coffee with hot water and stir into gelatin mixture.

Beat eggs with 1/2 cup sugar, add to gelatin mixture and cook over low heat until thick, about 5 minutes, remove and cool.

Beat cream cheese until smooth, add egg and gelatin mixture, combine.

Fold in whipped cream. Spoon into prepared crust and chill overnight until firm.

Place cocoa powder into a strainer and sift over cake, line the edge with chocolate chips and sprinkle with chocolate shavings. Chill further until ready to serve.

Makes one 10-inch cheesecake.

A lighter side: Use low fat cream cheese and whipped cream

Passion Pie

4 eggs

1 cup sugar

1 cup evaporated milk

2 tbs cornstarch

1/2 cup passion fruit puree

1/4 tsp cream of tartar

1 prebaked pie shell

In a small saucepan combine egg yolks with 3/4 cup sugar and cornstarch, add milk and cook until mixture becomes thick, remove and stir in passion fruit puree, pour into pie shell and chill.

Preheat oven to 325F

Beat the whites with the remaining sugar and cream of tartar until stiff,

Spoon onto pie and bake until lightly browned, about 15 to 20 mins.

Serve with a dollop of whipped cream.

Serves 6 to 8

Old fashioned Cheesecake

2 cups Hob Nob cookie crumbs

4 tbs sugar

1/3 cup butter, melted

Filling

2 lbs cream cheese, room temp.

1 cup granulated sugar

4 tbs flour

1 tsp vanilla

6 eggs

1 cup sour cream or thick unflavoured yogurt

Preheat oven to 325F

Make the crust by combining crumbs with sugar and melted butter, press into the bottom and partly up the sides of a 9 or 10-inch spring form pan.

Bake for 5 minutes and remove.

Beat cream cheese in a large mixing bowl until smooth, and there are no lumps.

Add sugar and flour, combine, beat in eggs one at a time until well combined and mixture is smooth, add vanilla.

Fold in sour cream and pour over crust, bake for 50 to 60 minutes, until still a bit jiggly in the centre.

Run a knife around the rim of the pan to loosen cheesecake, cool completely before removing from pan. Refrigerate for 4 to 6 hours before serving.

Serves 12 to 15

* If you are using a spring-form pan you can wrap the pan in foil during baking to prevent any liquid from dripping through the seam of the pan.

A lighter side: use yogurt and low fat cream cheese.

rahamut@gmail.com

www.tonkacaribbean.com