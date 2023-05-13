Mexico oust valiant TT 2-0 in Concacaf beach soccer 'quarters'

Mexico players celebrate the opening goal against Trinidad and Tobago in the Concacaf Beach Soccer Championships in Bahamas on Friday. Photo courtesy Concacaf -

Trinidad and Tobago men`s beach soccer team were defeated 2-0 to four-time champions Mexico in the quarter-final of the Concacaf Beach Soccer Championships held at Malcolm Park, Bahamas on Friday night.

Both teams began the first period patiently in their build-up play as they tested out each other. The first 12-minute period ended goalless.

In the last minute of the second period TT`s Kareem Perry was inches away to getting on the scoresheet pouncing on a mistake, but Mexican goalkeeper recovered from his earlier misjudgement to make the save. A few seconds later TT`s goalie Jabari Gray made a double save to keep it goalless.

TT's Akinola Gregory thought he had headed TT in front from Gray's long throw but his effort came after the buzzer had sounded.

Mexican Cristofher Castillo broke the deadlock in the final period with a ferocious left-footed rocket that was too hot for Gray to handle. Three minutes later, Mexico were given a penalty after a four-second violation by Gray, who failed to pass the ball within the designated time. Hector Acevdeo's low shot went to the left of a diving Gray and nestled into the net for the two-nil victory.

TT team: Zane Coker, Jordan Riley, Jesse Bauley (Captain), Hakeem King, Kareem Perry

Substitutes: Jabari Gray, Akinola Gregory, Anderson Peters, Shallun Bobb, Omri Baird, Kevon Williams.

Mexico team: Gabriel Macias, Edgar Portilla, Hector Acevedo, Diego Martinez, Jose Vizcarra

Substitutes: Antonio Echeverria, Juan Morales, Alejandro Garcia, Enoch Lopez, Cristofher Castillo.