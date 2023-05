Man killed in South Oropouche

File photo -

A man was killed in South Oropouche on Friday night

According to police reports, the deceased was identified as 41-year-old Leroy King.

He was also reportedly known as Leroy Meade or "Ratty."

King was shot and killed on Warden Road, South Oropouche around 9.30 pm.

No motive has been determined as yet for his murder.

Police investigations are ongoing.