Let's stop the victim-blaming

MURDERED: Asha George, shot dead at her Claxton Bay home. - RE-COPY

THE EDITOR: It pains, saddens and worries me to see the number of murders rising in our beautiful land. What scares me more is the number of women who are meeting their demise in the most violent and heinous ways.

To hear the details of these violent killings and the subsequent barrage of judgmental comments heaped on these victims are as sickening as the crimes themselves.

In this country too many women are invisible because they don't live as others approve. It seems that in TT we can't even die without being worthy in some eyes.

Let's stop victim-blaming. No woman, no one, deserves death. Period!

DAYNA HITLAL

Santa Cruz