Karishma Ramharack rescues Red Force Divas vs Windwards in Super50

TT RED Force Divas pulled off another nail-biting win in the CG United Women’s Super50 Cup, escaping with a two-wicket win over Windward Islands in round three, at St Paul’s Sports Complex in Basseterre, St Kitts on Friday. Off-spinner Karishma Ramharack was the hero on this occasion, grabbing three wickets but more importantly, scoring 23 not out to guide TT out of trouble.

TT earned a one-wicket victory over Jamaica on Wednesday, their first win of the tournament.

Chasing 151 to win on Friday, TT were cruising on 58 without loss with openers Reniece Boyce and Shunelle Sawh at the crease. But when that partnership was broken, a collapse ensued as TT were reduced to 118/8 in the 30th over.

However, West Indies player Ramharack showed her ability with the bat to strike four fours in her 25-ball innings to steer TT to 152/8 in 38.3 overs.

Samara Ramnath showed valuable support to Ramharack. Ramnath only scored three not out, but faced 36 balls to deny Windward Islands further inroads.

Earlier, Boyce scored 53 off 47 deliveries with five fours and three sixes and Shalini Samaroo struck 24 off 36 balls.

West Indies spinners Qiana Joseph snatched 6/20 in ten overs and Afy Fletcher picked up 2/41 in her ten overs for Windward Islands.

Batting first, Fletcher scored 50 off 71 balls (two fours, one six) as Windward Islands were all out for 150 in 44.3 overs. Joseph chipped in with 29 off 44 balls.

Ramharack showed quality with the ball taking 3/24 in 9.3 overs and Samaroo also had a solid performance bagging 2/24 in seven overs.

TT now have two wins with a solitary loss against favourites Barbados.

In other matches, Barbados maintained their perfect record with a crushing 205-run win over Jamaica and Guyana escaped with a narrow one-run victory over Leeward Islands.

Round four will be played on Monday.

Summarised Scores:

At St Paul’s Sports Complex:

WINDWARD ISLANDS 150 off 44.3 overs (Afy Fletcher 50, Qiana Joseph 29; Karishma Ramharack 3-24, Shalini Samaroo 2-24) vs TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 152 for eight off 38.3 overs (Reniece Boyce 53, Shalini Samaroo 24, Karishma Ramharack 23 not out; Qiana Joseph 10-3-20-6, Afy Fletcher 2-41). Trinidad & Tobago won by two wickets.

At Conaree Sports Club:

BARABDOS 318 for eight off 50 overs (Kyshona Knight 144, Trishan Holder 36, Hayley Matthews 31, Alisa Scantlebury 27; Neisha-Ann Waisome 3-65, Nicole Campbell 2-39) vs JAMAICA 118 off 28.4 overs (Chedean Nation 32, Natasha McLean 27, Jody-Ann Brown 21; Keila Elliott 4-19, Shamilia Connell 2-19, Aaliyah Williams 2-24). Barbados won by 205 runs.

At Warner Park:

GUYANA 167 for nine off 50 overs (Shakibi Gajnabi 49, Kaysia Schultz 25; Tonya Martin 4-36) vs LEEWARD ISLANDS 166 off 50 overs (Amanda Edwards 74, Jahzara Claxton 23; Sheneta Grimmond 3-26, Plaffiana Millington 2-26, Shakibi Gajnabi 2-31). Guyana won by one run.