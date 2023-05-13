Joshua Davis leads strong Trinidad and Tobago U-19 cricket team

Fast bowler Liam Mamchan -

JOSHUA Davis will captain the Trinidad and Tobago Under-19 cricket team at the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Under-19 Championships scheduled to take place in St Vincent and the Grenadines from July 2 to August 1.

The tournament will consist of five rounds of 50-over matches and four rounds of three-day matches.

Off-spinner Davis, the grandson of former West Indies batsman Bryan Davis, will lead a 14-member team at the tournament. Jacen Agard and Liam Mamchan are among the fast bowlers in the team, while Nick Ramlal, Kyle Ramdoo, Andrew Rambaran and Rajeev Ramnath are some of the batsmen expected to lead the way. Tobagonian Olando James, who was on the squad last year, has been chosen again.

Mamchan had a strong season with Naparima College with 19 wickets in the recently concluded season.

Agard, who was a member of the West Indies Under-19 training squad, helped Presentation College,San Fernando win two titles this season.

Vishnu Boys' batsman Rambaran is a former West Indies Under-15 captain and is expected to be among the runs.

Four reserves have been named.

TT SQUAD:

Joshua Davis (captain), Justin Jagessar, Kyle Ramdoo, Narad Kyle Kissoondath, Rajeev Ramnath, Nick Ramlal, Fareez Ali, Vasant Singh, Olando James, Jacen Agard, Liam Mamchan, Ronillster Perreira, Abdur-Rahman Juman, Andrew Rambaran.

Reserves: Riyaad Mohammed, Zachary Siewah, Ricardo Chase, Joshua E. James