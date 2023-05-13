Give the youth a chance

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: Recently, we saw the coronation of a king at age 74. He did not find it fit to have his son of 40 take his place. He instead accepted the glory of office.

In the US, the president is 80 years and seeking another four years of office. His main opponent will likely be 76-year-old Donald Trump. In Russia, the president is 70 years of age. In TT the Prime Minister is 73 and the Opposition Leader is 71.

These wise old individuals all have a lot to contribute to life and management but they, despite their best efforts, do not have the energy of youth.

One may think these people are to be blamed for their inability to envisage a different tomorrow, modern practices, a world of peace and prosperity and a place where love abounds. But unfortunately they are just people holding on to values of the past, a life moulded by a history of war, oppression, an exceedingly slow pace, and levels of bigotry that the world now rejects.

Tomorrow’s world requires the knowledge and guidance of the elders, the energy of youth, the vision of dreamers, agility of the very young, the stability of the middle age, the hope of the ageing, and the compassion of everyone. It requires leaders whose passion is seeking to make life the best it can be, for all people, not leaders who occupy the space based on their popularity or age.

TT, like the rest of the world, must deal with the challenges of climate change, new and renewable energy, the disposal of Armageddon-type nuclear weapons and guns, the preservation of wildlife, new infrastructure that opens the world to exploration in an eco-friendly climate, and feeding a growing population.

These are the challenges of the next generation. The sooner we get them working on these initiatives, the sooner it would get done.

It is counter productive to occupy key positions that do not allow for the growth of new ideas and the energy to see them to fruition. Think of the person holding on to the typewriter because he or she can type fast and accurately while stifling the other who would introduce the computer with the associated software now commonplace.

People with vision change things. The computer, the cellphone, the automobile and so many modern appliances and devices emanate from creative minds.

If TT is to progress, if the nation is to end the spate of criminal activity, the inhumane approach to life, and to embrace modern practices that can lead to a better tomorrow, we must change our leaders immediately. We must elect leaders with vision and the energy to take the nation forward.

Let people who understand unity fill the space that is contaminated with hate and divisiveness.

STEVE ALVAREZ

via e-mail