Dyaln Carter bags 50m freestyle bronze in France

TT 's Dylan Carter -

TT swimmer Dylan Carter bagged a bronze medal when the 2023 Mare Nostrum Tour splashed off in Canet, France on Saturday.

Carter touched the wall in 22.25 seconds to finish third in the men's 50-metre freestyle event. Florent Manaudou of France won gold in 22.18 and American Michael Andrew took silver in 22.22.

Carter will be back in the pool today for the 50m butterfly and 100m freestyle. The Canet leg ends on Sunday.

The second leg will be held in Barcelona, Spain on Wednesday and Thursday and the third leg will take place in Monaco on May 20 and 21.