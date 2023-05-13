Central, South West in Scotiabank U-13 cricket final

Central Zone Under-13 cricket team - courtesy TT Cricket Board

CENTRAL and South West won their semi-final matches in the Scotiabank NextGen Under-13 Cricket tournament on Friday.

At the National Cricket Centre in Couva, Central defeated East by three wickets.

East scored 147/7 in 40 overs batting first with Justin Pamphille hitting 36 off 62 balls and Isaiah Johnson lashing 34 off 76 deliveries. Bowling for Central, Reyad Jerome was the chief destroyer grabbing 3/31 in eight overs.

Joshua Joseph also limited the East batsmen with 2/17 in eight overs.

Central booked a place in the final by reaching 149/7 in 28.2 overs. Jerome struck 22 and Travis Villafana ensured Central got to the target hitting 17 not out.

Samir Boodoo showed his quality with the ball bagging 3/32 in eight overs.

South West got past North by six wickets in the other semi-final played at Greig Street Recreation Ground in Couva. North made a competitive 224/7 with Jean-Paul Barrimond Jnr cracking 56 not out off 60 balls with seven fours. Abdiel Boland was also among the runs scoring 46 off 55 balls.

Jayden Sadaphal snatched 3/62 in eight overs and Arun Harry picked up 2/24 in seven overs.

The South West batsmen were impressive in their run chase getting to 227/4 in 35.5 overs. Jaden Seurattan was the best batsman in the match belting seven fours in his innings of 73 off 110 balls. Nityum Mongru showed his ability with 41 off 34 deliveries.

The finals will be contested on Wednesday at the NCC.

Summarised Scores:

EAST 147/7 (40 overs) (Justin Pamphille 36, Isaiah Johnson 34; Reyad Jerome 3/31, Joshua Joseph 2/17) vs CENTRAL 149/7 (28.2 overs) (R Jerome 22, Travis Villafana 17 not out; Samir Boodoo 3/32). Central won by seven wickets.

NORTH 224/7 (40 overs) (Jean-Paul Barrimond Jnr 56 not out, Abdiel Boland 46; Jayden Sadaphal 3/62, Arun Harry 2/24) vs SOUTH WEST 227/4 (35.5 overs) (Jaden Seurattan 73, Nityum Mongru 41). South West won by six wickets.