Whe whe near police station

THE EDITOR: I was shocked to discover people playing the popular whe whe game through a hole in a wall. I discovered that this unofficial (illegal) variety has a higher payout, hence its popularity.

I was however amazed to see this in full view along the busy main road in Marabella, next to banks and not too far away from the Marabella Police Station.

As far as I am aware, the NLCB games contribute to taxes which go towards providing goods and services for all. It helps in the payment of subsidies of electricity, water, transport, to name a few, that every citizen – and migrants – enjoy.

Perhaps the police's hands are full dealing with more important crime issues. If this is in fact the case, the onus is on the rest of the law-abiding citizens to prevent this illegal behaviour.

Landlords need to be vigilant, in case their tenants become involved in illicit transactions, while consumers need to withdraw support from similar types of business.

Crime and criminality start in small unchecked situations like this until they reach a level that involves and frightens everyone.

Everyone can make a difference in stopping our crime problem.

S RAMJON

Marabella