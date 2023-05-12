Tortuga woman, 26, charged with manslaughter over husband’s shooting death

SHOT DEAD: Ganesh Deopersad. -

Almost two months after Ganesh Deopersad, a mechanical engineer and farmer from Tortuga, was shot dead at home, his common-law wife appeared before a Couva magistrate on Wednesday charged with manslaughter.

Magistrate Alexander Prince denied bail to the accused, Alisha Hosein, 26, and remanded her into custody.

The magistrate also informed the mother of one of her rights to apply to a judge for bail if she so desires.

W/Sgt Kubir-Garcia prosecuted.

The case was adjourned to June 7.

Deopersad, the father of one from Cocoyac Trace, was also known as Chicken and Shawnie.

On March 14, Hosein reported to police that around 12.40 pm three men entered the home and threatened her with a gun. She reported that the men then entered the bedroom where her Deopersad slept and shot him. The police were also told that the men demanded money from her and robbed her of a quantity of cash before leaving.

Days later, police detectives held the accused and released her without charge. Investigations continued, and the police rearrested and charged her on Tuesday.

Hosein is the second person to be charged in connection with the shooting death.

On March 28, gardener Alex "Spoon" Lewis, 29, of Claxton Bay, faced the same magistrate charged with Deopersad’s murder.

PC Bernard of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) charged Lewis after receiving instructions from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Supt Dhillpaul, ASP Persad, and Sgts Smith and Forbes supervised the investigations.

Lewis is also expected to reappear in court on June 7.