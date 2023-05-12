The Museum of Difficult Women at Little Carib Theatre on Sunday

The Museum of Difficult Women - courtesy Juliette Macawley

The next event in the Little Carib Theatre's celebration of its 75th year is another dance performance, this time by the avant-garde Continuum Dance Project, led by Sonja Dumas.

The group takes the stage on May 14 with a full-length, drama-infused dance work, The Museum of Difficult Women. It features actress Cecilia Salazar and, as it is being staged on Mother's Day, celebrates Caribbean womanhood in multiple forms.

A media release said, "The Museum of Difficult Women, the revival of the company’s 2014 50-minute theatrical work that presents a collage of ideas of contemporary Caribbean womanhood – particularly those women who have chosen the less traditional paths in life. Set as an immersive work that uses various parts of the theatre, the piece acknowledges historical and contemporary Caribbean women and looks at composites of women that we encounter every day. Using the company's signature style of mixing text and movement, Continuum walks the audience through a series of moments of joy, pain, laughter, defiance and triumph."

This follows a highly successful show with Krisson Joseph in January and the widely acclaimed historical exhibition The Little Carib at 75: A Short Trip through the Decades, which was held at the National Library, the release said.

Chair of the Little Carib Shida Bolai said in a media release, “This initiative, which we call Two Special Days of Dance, is right along the lines of what Beryl McBurnie, our founder, cherished most – indigenous expressions of dance. The Little Carib Theatre is proud to continue her passion in its 75th year with these presentations.”

The short season of dance also included, on April 29 – International Dance Day – the Astor Johnson Repertory Dance Theatre, which presented classic works choreographed by Johnson, as well as new works by choreographers such as Joanna Charles, Terry Springer and Michael Lucien who were inspired by Astor’s fusion style, the release said.