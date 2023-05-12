Shastri Maharaj exhibits Countryside at Horizons Art Gallery

De Freitas's House -

Artist Shastri Maharaj will launch his latest body of work, Countryside, at Horizons Art Gallery.

A media release from the gallery said, "this local icon has a well-deserved reputation as one of Trinidad’s premier artists. A National Gold Medallist for Visual Arts in 2019, this is recognition of a career that has seen Shastri exhibit throughout the world. Shastri has exhibited in Trinidad, Canada, Cuba and Germany, (among many others), hosted workshops in Chile and Mumbai, and was recently appointed to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday by the Indian High Commission. He received the Mere Desh Art Award as well as the San Fernando Arts Council Award, both for his contribution to the field of visual arts in TT."

Over the last 40 years Maharaj's art has evolved through different styles, and this exhibition is the culmination of that evolution. Central to most of his paintings is the recurring theme of the landscape, more particularly the rural landscape. The iconic Women in the Landscape series has been revisited with additional imagery to be found within their environment, the release said.

As the artist explained, “This show entitled Countryside explores environments that are easily found within the scope of remote villages in various parts of Trinidad. Old houses once rich with a legacy of family activities and presence now stand dilapidated, empty, bracing time and soon to disappear. The clutter of vegetation and rubbish has been removed from around the houses. They give rise to tall trees and houses nestled within…the architecture of the land… with its lush fields, shadows and brilliant colour. It is about celebrating the ordinary and connecting with energies that feed us with the goodness of life.”

The opening night can be attended either in person or virtually on May 16. Those wishing to attend the virtual opening can do so at 5.30 pm on Horizons Facebook page or via the link: https://www.facebook.com/Horizonsarttrinidad/

The online show will be broadcast live with the artist in attendance, so viewers are encouraged to interact and join the chat.

Alternatively, patrons can attend the opening night in person from 6.30-8 pm at Horizons Art Gallery, 37 Mucurapo Road, St James. There you can sip a glass of wine and get the full impact of the artworks, the release said.

Maharaj will also be holding an Artist’s Talk on May 24 from 5-7 pm. All interested parties are invited.

This exhibition will be available for viewing in the gallery until the May 27 from from 8.30 am-5 pm, Mondays to Fridays, and 9 am-1 pm on Saturdays.

For further details all 628-9769.