Human arm found in St Augustine

File photo -

Homicide investigators are working with different units and divisions after a human arm was found in St Augustine on Thursday afternoon.

Police said officers of the Northern Division Crime Patrol Unit received a report that a body part was found in a ravine at the corner of Gordon and Mohammed Streets at around 3.20 pm.

Police went to the scene where they found the tattooed arm in a transparent plastic bag.

Homicide investigators visited the scene with a district medical officer who instructed undertakers to take the arm to the Forensic Science Centre for storage.

Police said no further information on the arm was available.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.