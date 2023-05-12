Scotia U13 semis bowl off on Friday

Team East of the Scotiabank NextGen Under-13 Development Programme. - Scotiabank

The Scotiabank Under-13 NextGen Development Programme semi-finals bowls off at two locations in Balmain, Couva, on Friday, from 10.30am.

East meet Central at the National Cricket Centre (NCC) while North go up against South West at Greigg Street Grounds.

The four teams advanced to the semi-final round after they finished in the top two positions coming out of two groups of four teams each.

After Wednesday's final preliminary round matches, East remained unbeaten after three games in group A while second-placed North recorded two wins and a loss. North East and Tobago were eliminated.

In group B, leaders South West and Central both secured two wins and a loss to advance while South East and South did not.

Wednesday’s matches saw South West defeat Central by four wickets to claim the top spot. Batting first, Central were dismissed for 122, led by L. Orosco (48 runs). Jayden Sandaphal (4/17) and K. Mongru (3/29) were Central’s best bowlers.

In reply, South West were guided by A. Harry’s 69 not out to a victorious 124/6 from 28.2 overs.

South East also won by six wickets against South. The latter batted first and got to 168/7, steered by Bradley Jaggernauth (47) and Samuel Stewart (30). In their turn at the crease, South East raced to 169/6 in 30.1 overs, Joshua Rajnath leading the way.

Additionally, Davis Guerra slammed 98 to propel North to 2639 (40) before they restricted North East for 144/8 from 40.