San Juan man shot in foot

A San Juan man was able to escape his gunmen by jumping into a nearby drain on Thursday night after he was shot in the foot.

Police said the man was walking up Church Hill, off Maitagual Road, at around 8 pm when he heard gunshots behind him and saw two men with guns.

He ran into a track and felt a pain in his lower left foot and fell into a parked car.

The wounded man then jumped into a nearby drain before hiding in a yard.

He was taken to hospital by a neighbour.

San Juan police visited the scene and found five spent 5.56 mm shells.