Red Force Divas face in-form Windwards

Shunelle Sawh -

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force women’s team will have to come good against an unbeaten Windward Islands unit when round three of the CG Insurance Women’s Super50 Cup bowls off at St Paul’s Sports Complex in St Kitts on Friday from 10am (TT time).

TT chase their second win on the trot after losing their opening match to reigning champions Barbados on Monday. The Anisa Mohammed-led squad bounced back to emerge victors against Jamaica on Wednesday and are currently third (four pts) on the six-team standings.

In their first contest, TT were dismissed for 161, led by timely knocks from Shunelle Sawh (68) and Britney Cooper (32).

Barbados however, raced to 162/4 courtesy Aaliyah Alleyne (48 not out), Shakera Selman (21 not out) and Kyshona Knight (35). TT left-arm spinner Steffie Soogrim (2/36) was their best bowler.

Against Jamaica, TT struggled but successfully chased down Jamaica’s total of 121, to grab a nail-biting one-wicket win, as they got to 123/9 from 42 overs.

TT off-spinner Samara Ramnath spun webs around Jamaica as she bagged 5/13, pacer Kirbyina Alexander snagged 2/17 while Cooper smashed a game-changing 52 to rescue TT and guide them to victory.

However, top-of-the-table Windward Islands (eight pts) have shown better form and will aim to maintain their unblemished record against TT.

In their past two wins against Guyana and Leewards, Windwards batted second, but chased down low targets.

Guyana were bowled out for 79 owing to left-arm fast bowler Qiana Joseph (4/18) and leg-spinner Afi Fletcher (2/10). Fletcher (44 not out) and Namiah Marcellin (29 not out) cruised to a victorious 80/1.

Joseph (5/14) proved the first game was no fluke when she finished as chief destroyer against Leewards, all out for 59. Once more, Windwards cruised to victory.

A win for Windwards keeps them atop the standings while victory for TT could put them in pole position, if the also-unbeaten Barbados (eight pts) lose to Jamaica (four pts) at Conaree Sports Club.

The other match at Warner Park in Basseterre sees Leewards up against Guyana, both yet to notch a win.

Round four bowls off on Monday.