Pooran, Hosein, Cariah selected for World Cup Qualifiers

In this file photo, West Indies' bowler Akeal Hosein celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand's Michael Bracewell during the second ODI at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Aug. 19, 2022. (AP Photo) -

Trinidad and Tobago’s former West Indies white ball captain Nicholas Pooran and compatriot spin duo Yannic Cariah and Akeal Hosein were among a 15-member squad selected to participate in the ICC Men’s 50-Over Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers in Zimbabwe from June 18.

The team for the qualifier tournament, and a three-match One-Day International series against United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Sharjah (June 5, 7, 9), was announced by the Cricket West Indies (CWI) men’s selection panel on Thursday.

Cariah however, was the only TT player selected for the UAE tour. These matches will form part of the preparations for the qualifiers.

Bajan wicketkeeper/batsman Shai Hope captains both squads. Jamaican Rovman Powell is vice-captain of the World Cup Qualifier team and countryman Brandon King serves as deputy in Sharjah.

Six of those selected for the qualifier competition are currently participating in the Indian Premier League T20. They are Pooran, Hosein, Powell, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd. Odean Smith, also in the IPL, was only selected for the UAE tour.

The IPL is scheduled to conclude on May 28.

CWI’s statement said it “has given permission to players participating in the IPL to return to the Caribbean for a short break before arriving in Zimbabwe for the qualification tournament.”

Additionally, all-rounder Keemo Paul and left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie, who last played in ODIs last July against India in Trinidad, were recalled to both teams. Four new maroon faces were added to the set-up.

“The squad for the three ODIs in Sharjah also includes four uncapped players – left-handed batter Alick Athanaze, as well as allrounders Kavem Hodge, Dominic Drakes, and Akeem Jordan.”

For West Indies, the eight-team World Cup Qualifiers is their final chance of securing one of the two final places in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup to be played in India later this year.

On the team’s selection for the qualifiers, CWI lead selector Dr Desmond Haynes said, “We see this as a crucial tournament as we look to secure one of the two places left. Therefore, we have selected a balanced team which we believe is well-equipped to get the job done in the conditions we anticipate in Zimbabwe.

He said it would be a “challenging” tournament, “intense and competitive” but believes the players are fully aware of the job at hand.

Haynes added, “We are happy with the preparations and the mindset of the players, and everyone is clear about their roles in the squad.

“For the matches against the UAE, this presents a chance for some other players who are not in the squad for the qualifiers, to get an opportunity at the international level as we look to expose more players.”

On the return of Paul and Motie to the maroon set-up, Haynes held them in high regard.

“Paul is a three-dimensional player, who can bowl the new ball effectively, he’s dynamic in the outfield and he can also make vital runs. He is now fully recovered from injury and with his skill set, we see him as a potential match-winner for us.

“Motie was excellent in the Test matches in the Zimbabwe earlier this year, where he took 19 wickets, and we anticipate similar conditions for the qualifiers. We believe he will again relish the chance to bowl in those conditions.

“He is also a capable batsman and good in the outfield. The team played well in South Africa earlier this year when we drew the ODI Series 1-1 under the new captain. We were encouraged by that display and we expect them to continue to grow and create that synergy.”

FULL SQUADS

v United Arab Emirates

Shai Hope (captain), Brandon King (vice-captain), Alick Athanaze, Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Dominic Drakes, Kavem Hodge, Akeem Jordan, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas

ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers

Shai Hope (captain), Rovman Powell (vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd