NCRHA: 33,000 screened for non-communicable diseases

NCRHA chairman Davlin Thomas. FILE PHOTO -

THE North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) says its community outreach programme – Walk the Talk – has seen over 33,000 people screened for diabetes, hypertension and other non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

The authority, in a release, said this initiative aims to educate members of society on NCDs to empower them to make lifestyle choices that will enable them to live longer, happier and healthier lives;

To identify patients who face a high risk of developing diabetes and other NCDs; and to reduce the risk of those living with NCDs evolving into more critical cases where they may require emergency care at secondary and tertiary institutions.

The release said during the outreach visits, people got medical consultations and screenings from physicians, dietitians, ophthalmologists, cardiologists, and other specialists. They were also given vaccinations, voluntary counselling and testing for HIV, and medical referrals for follow-up consultations at primary healthcare facilities.

It said through Walk the Talk, NCRHA has partnered with around 400 organisations inclusive of non-governmental organisations, essential services, community developmental programmes, and faith-based institutions.

NCRHA chairman Davlin Thomas said, “The NCRHA is committed to being a force for good health by improving the lives of our people, our communities and our country; and this commitment is evident in our community outreach projects.

“We have successfully executed several health initiatives such as The Great Pap Smear Campaign; The Men’s Wellness Clinic; Our Brother’s Keeper; and Walk the Talk to name a few. We have strategically created systems through which we can provide specialist services outside of the hospital walls to ensure our people are afforded accessible, preventative healthcare before potential emergency care becomes a need.

“In situations where our people have not been able to come in, we have put structures in place to come to you. Your health is important to us and we care about the well-being of our citizens and our communities.”

He added, “And the impact has been monumental...We now have 33,000 people and counting who have been screened for NCDs and are able to effectively apply the relevant lifestyle changes necessary to ensure longer, healthier lives.

“This would not have been possible with our team of dedicated doctors, nurses, clerks, dietitians, drivers and other support staff who consistently strive to provide quality, top-tier care.”

Thomas also gave special commendations to the leaders of the organisation for choosing to be their partners in health. He stated the NCRHA’s interest and willingness to partake in the Walk the Talk initiative and encourage members of their communities to do the same.