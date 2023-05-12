Monkeypox no longer a public health emergency of concern

Monkeypox on a child. Image via CDC.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) is advising the public that monkeypox or mpox is no longer considered a public health emergency of international concern.

The advisory was also issued by the World Health Organisation after the fifth meeting of the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee on Wednesday.

A release from the ministry said the committee noted the sustained decline in reported cases globally before no longer considering it a public health emergency. There was a 90 per cent decline in reported cases within the last three months.

The committee said, however, the virus continues to be transmitted within certain communities. While there were no confirmed cases of this virus in TT, the MoH said it will remain vigilant through its surveillance programmes directed against monkeypox and all other infectious diseases to safeguard the health of the public.

It added that it will continue to keep the public updated as necessary.