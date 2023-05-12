La Fortune, Rochard Road in Cricket Fiesta T20 final

La Fortune cricket team -

103.1 FM IN partnership with Southern Sports Premier League bowled off their Cricket Fiesta T20 semi-finals last Saturday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy before an impressive crowd.

In the first game, Spoilers of Debe took on Rochard Road of Penal. Batting first, Spoilers made a competitive 174/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Rochard Road at their turn at the crease made light work of the score reaching their target in the 17th over losing just three wickets.

In the other semi-final at the same venue, Settlement All Rounders played La Fortune Sports. Settlement All Rounders posted a paltry 77/9 when overs ran out. La Fortune got to the target in the 11th over with only three wickets down.

Rochard Road will now do battle with La Fortune Sports in the final on Friday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy at 6 pm.

League matches are also being contested.

In division two and division three the big 16 round was recently held. The quarter-finals will be held at various venues throughout Trinidad on Sunday at 12.30 pm.

SUMMARISED SCORES

Cricket Fiesta

SPOILERS 174/4 (Timothy Narine 75, Tariq Abdool 61; Bhabeshan Rampertsad 3/14) vs ROCHARD ROAD 175/3 (Avin Bissondath 74, Bhabeshan Rampersad 44, Keegan Jagessar 33; Avalon Cuffy 2/36). Rochard Road won by seven wickets.

SETTLEMENT A.R. 77/9 (Shiva Mahase 15, Scott Ragbir 13; Suresh Baal 3/7, Amit Deosaran 3/27) vs LA FORTUNE SPORTS 78/3 (Javed Mohammed 29, Karoon Ramkissoon 14; Christopher Vincent 2/23). La Fortune Sports won by seven wickets.

League Games

COMMONWEALTH 184/6 (Dennis Ramnath 71, Allistwr Seebaran 58; Rodney Deochan 2/32, Adrian Adams 2/34) vs GANDHI C.C. 185/8 (Nicholas Toolsie 54, Adrian Adams 28, Ronnie Adams 28; Dennis Ramnath 2/16, Michael Marrast 2/40). Gandhi won by two wickets.

METRONOMES XI 228/4 (Jasper Findly 141, Devon Balram 38; Subash Rojan 2/38) vs VANDAMME 103 (Avinash Birju 29, Neil Sonny 16; Rodney Ramnarine 3/20, Amardath Ramdath 2/18). Metronomes XI won by 125 runs.

SURPRISE 188 (Nazir Mohammed 26, Ryerson Bhagoo 23; Shiva Ramsawak 4/36, Amit Bedassie 3/54) vs BORDE NARVE SPORTS 190/6 (Amit Bedassie 50, Andre Mohammed 44; Saied Mohammed 1/19). Borde Narve won by four wickets.

MELBOURNE 199/8 (Reon Bisnath 54, Errol Harper 40; Avinash Roopnarine 3/28, Abrahim Ali 2/43) vs POND BOYS 190/9 (Travis Mohamed 66, Simeon Maingot 32; Leslie Mohammed 3/19, Shaquille Simmons 2/26). Melbourne won by nine runs.

WATERLOO SPORTS 243/8 (Rasheed Hassanali 61, Nigel Harpaul 53; Alim Shah 3/33, Kadir Mohammed 3/45) vs THREE ROADS KNIGHT RIDERS 90 (Harnarine Boodram 23, Anil Doon 17; Virag Ramoutar 3/15, Rasheed Hassanali 2/12). Waterloo won by 153 runs.

JPR INSIDERS 80 (Geno Balram 30, Ramesh Baijnath 25; Lomas Bachan 4/10, Damian Solomon 3/8) vs PARAGON 73 (Andre Barett 20, Vikash Ramsawak 12; Barry Dinghoorah 3/8, Geno Balram 3/22). JPR won by seven runs.

AGOSTINI ALL STARS 141 (Vikash Ramesar 36, Anderson Persad 27; Indar Siewnarine 3/14, Reiad Bisnath 2/17) vs YOUNG GUNS 145/9 (Shivanand Neebar 28, Reiad Bisnath 19) Young Guns won by one wicket.

SETTLEMENT A.R. 242/8 (Shiva Mahase 100, Kiran Harripersad 68; Dillon Bhim 5/41) vs UNSTOPPABLE KNIGHTS 128 (Dylon Omar 43, Reynaldo Redhead 37; Josh Ramjewan 5/26, Shiva Mahase 2/34) Settlement won by 114 runs.

CHALLENGERS 174 (Shaun Abdool 70, Shane Abdool 20; Dary Balgobin 4/42, Andes Siewsankar 3/46) vs VICTORIA 175/4 (Dary Balgobin 75, Christopher Siewsankar 38; Wazim Bocas 2/36) Victoria won by six wickets.

VALLEY BOYS 187/9 (Neville Ramoutar 39, Steve Sankar 37, Jason Jairam 3/20, Shiva Maharaj 3/37) vs OUTSIDERS 190/9 (Jason Jairam 100, Umardath Jaglal 13; Ryan Buntin 4/25, Shane Khan 2/26) Outsiders won by one wicket.