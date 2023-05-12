Health Ministry to stop publishing covid19 updates

FILE: AP Photo

ONE week after the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that the covid19 global health emergency is over, the Health Ministry says it will discontinue its regular press releases on the virus in its current format.

The ministry said the virus continues to circulate "at a very low level" in TT, adding that for the period April 29-May 12, the rolling case average is ten, there was one covid19-related death, and there was a 6.7 per cent positivity rate.

"Coupled with this epidemiological data, hospitalisations for this period have also remained at a very low level, with an average of 19 patients in hospitals across the parallel and hybrid healthcare systems. Also of note, there were no patients within the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) or High Dependency Unit (HDU) during the aforementioned period."

The ministry said it issued a total of 1,250 covid19 press releases since the virus entered the country.

"The ministry reminds the public, particularly the vulnerable (those with chronic diseases, the elderly, pregnant patients and the unvaccinated), that they should continue to maintain the principles and practice of good hygiene as these measures will assist in the maintenance of our low levels of transmission of covid19 and other infectious diseases.

"The Ministry of Health will continue to keep the public updated on this and any other health-related matter as it becomes necessary."