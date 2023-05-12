‘Fish’ killed in South Oropouche

Hillary "Fish" James

Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) police are investigating the shooting death of a 43-year-old labourer from South Oropouche on Thursday night.

Hillary "Fish" James was shot while walking along Kroomen Settlement, off St John’s Road, near his home at around 8 pm.

The police said a gunman wearing dark-coloured clothing and a red bandana covering his face accosted him and opened fire.

James was hit but managed to run a short distance away. Relatives and other residents were alerted, and he was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital.

However, James was declared dead at the hospital.

South-Western Police Division police, among them Insp Ali, Sgt Haynes and PCs Phillip and Ramdath, as well as Cpl Griffith, W/Cpl Callendar, WPC Gilkes, PCs Mohammed, Mathura and Maharaj of the Homicide Bureau, visited the scene and gathered evidence.

No one has been arrested, and W/Cpl Callendar is continuing investigations.