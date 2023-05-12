Fighting Gasparillo brothers discharged from hospital

San Fernando General Hospital - AYANNA KINSALE

Two brothers who were injured during a fight at the family’s home in Gasparillo on Tuesday have been discharged from hospital.

A third male relative was also involved in the incident, police said, but he was not taken for medical care.

No one has been charged in connection with the incident which happened at 1 am on Tuesday at Parforce Road Extension.

The police said the men were drinking and liming in a shed when the argument broke out.

One man is said to have chopped his sibling with a cutlass while another man used a pitchfork to hit another man on the head.

Other relatives who saw the fight, subdued the men and alerted the police. The brothers were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital, where they were warded.

On Thursday, the police confirmed the two were discharged. PC Hosein of the Gasparillo police station is leading investigations.