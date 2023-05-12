Darren Sammy, Andre Coley to coach West Indies

Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy

FORMER West Indies captain Darren Sammy has been appointed coach of the West Indies T20 and 50-over teams. The announcement was made on Friday by Cricket West Indies.

The regional governing body also named Andre Coley as coach of the WI Test and 'A' teams.

CWI had been searching for replacements after Trinidadian Phil Simmons resigned in 2022 after a poor performance at the T20 World Cup qualifiers in Australia.

Sammy, 39, led the West Indies to two T20 World Cup titles and is renowned for his leadership skills. The St Lucian was dropped from the regional team after he criticised CWI, then led by Dave Cameron, during his victory speech at the 2016 T20 World Cup.

Coley had been named interim coach after Simmons left the job late last year.

Sammy’s first assignment will be the three-match ODI Series against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Sharjah in June, ahead of the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe. Coley’s first assignment will be the two-match Test Series against India in the Caribbean in July.