Cops seize cocaine in Aranguez warehouse

Police found and seized $5M in cocaine at a warehouse in Aranguez on Thursday afternoon.

Police said officers of the Port of Spain Task Force received information that the drugs were being hidden at the warehouse in Shankar Trace at around 2.30 pm and visited the scene.

Police found 4.5 kilograms of cocaine and seized it.

Investigators believe the drugs have a street value of TT $5,072,000.

No one was arrested in relation to the drugs.

The exercise was co-ordinated by ACP Ghisyawan, Snr Supt Alexander and led by Supt Daly, ASP Walker, Sgt Alexander with field operations from Cpls Huggins, Williams and PCs Lashley, Nunes, Khamchan, Beetam and Gangoo.