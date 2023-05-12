Clarke Road star batsman Vikash Mohan to maintain work ethic

Clarke Road United opener Vikash Mohan hooks the ball over short third man position for four runs against QPCC 1st XI during the TTCB Premiership I 50 Over Final at the National Cricket Centre on May 6, 2023 in Couva. - Daniel Prentice

VIKASH Mohan said there will be no change to his training regime after he struck a memorable 165 not out to steer Clarke Road Utd to the TT Cricket Board 50-over title with a massive 119-run win over Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) in the final on Saturday.

Mohan punished the Queen’s Park bowlers cracking 165 not out off 147 balls with 12 fours and seven sixes to guide the Penal club to a massive 345/4 in 50 overs at the National Cricket Centre in Couva.

In reply, QPCC could only manage 226 in 43.4 overs.

Mohan was elated after the match, saying, “To be honest words can’t describe it right now. It is what we train hard for everyday and to come and execute in a final I am just really pleased at this moment.”

Defending champions Queen’s Park, who were bidding for six straight 50-over titles, had no answer for the 28-year-old.

All the focus was on QPCC. “I was seeing in the papers that we came in here as underdogs,” Mohan said. “We had no pressure on us. We just came and played free cricket and it was important for the club to get a trophy after such a long time. I think the last time we won the 50-over title was back in 2014, so I think it will do good for the club.”

Mohan has had a memorable year as he made his First class debut for the TT Red Force.

The right-hander said the work has just begun and he plans to maintain his training regime despite his success. “Just the same me (you will see) – working hard, trying to take every opportunity I get, you will not see much difference. Still train hard, work hard and hopefully I get more performances like this.”

Clarke Road are a team mixed of youth and veterans with the likes of Yannick Ottley and Nicholas Sookdeosingh adding experience.

Players like Justyn Gangoo are on the rise and two former national youth cricketers from Tobago are on the team including Joshua James and Dejourn Charles.

Despite his mammoth total, Mohan said it was a tough wicket to bat on in the early stages.

“To be honest it was not that easy at the start.

“I think it had some moisture in it, but in saying that we batted well for the first hour and it eventually got easier throughout the innings.”

Mohan and Ottley combined to put on 208 runs for the third-wicket a partnership which took the match away from the Parkites. Ottley struck 91.

That partnership was instrumental to the team’s victory, Mohan said.

“I think we had good partnerships throughout, but that partnership kind of flatten them…that partnership gave us a good chance of defending a big total like that.”

Clarke Road have been playing consistently in 2023 as they were in contention for the National League title for the majority of the season.

“To be honest we have been playing some very good cricket even in the three-day and two-day (National League) version. We were on top of the table for a long while. I think we just slipped up in the last couple games, but in saying that we have been playing some fantastic cricket and I am just happy that we can have a title for the club now.”