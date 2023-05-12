Ancil Valley's All For Mom on Saturday

Ancil Valley -

A Mother’s Day gift fit for a queen. That’s what crossover jazz singer Ancil Valley is promising mothers this Saturday, at the annual All For Mom – Royalty concert at the Achievors Banquet Hall, Duncan Village, San Fernando.

In a media release Valley said "from entrance to exit all moms can expect a royal reception inclusive of red-carpet photography, bespoke welcome cocktails and a decadent dinner prepared by the Royal Hotel culinary team. The event will also feature a Royalty Powder Station operated by Sacha make-up artists for all those in need of a cosmetic touch up on the night."

Valley and his Ancil The Band will take centre stage at 7 pm to deliver a memorable set filled with moms favourite ballads, danceable hits and a few local twists. The show will be hosted by popular Point Fortin-born comedian Damion Melville.

The reception for the showcase has been overwhelming, Valley said. Originally carded to be held at the Royal Hotel Banquet Hall the concert had to be moved to the Achievors Banquet Hall to facilitate public demand, the release said.

“We wanted to do something really special for our moms. They make all our lives better with their dedicated love and attention and deserve to be treated like royalty every day. On Saturday, we will give them an evening to remember and hopefully return a little bit of that energy they selflessly pour into us daily,” Valley said of the upcoming showcase.

Valley’s All For Mom concert series has fast become a staple on the southern city’s social calendar. Ancil The Band played to a sold-out audience at the same venue last Mother’s Day.

The former Digicel Rising Stars winner (2013) says the desire to bring classy high-quality productions to his hometown keeps him striving to continuously outdo his previous best.

“It isn’t easy to put on shows of this calibre. There are a lot of moving parts that require great attention to detail. I am blessed to have a dedicated team of people around me who not only understand my vision, but are truly committed to making it a reality,” Valley revealed.

Valley continues to carve a unique space in regional entertainment as a musician that promotes and creates space for contemporaries as well as young upcoming talent. The National Youth Action Committee (NACC) Most Versatile Vocalist awardee created the Eat, Drink, Jazz Music Festival in 2016 to put established stars on the same stage with gifted newcomers, the release said.

“I want to continue to pay it forward. There is a wealth of talent on these islands that operate outside of mainstream music circles. Helping to bring them to the fore remains by objective and any help from corporate TT to continue to make that happen will always be welcomed.”

To reserve tickets for the concert call 741-6437.