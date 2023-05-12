1,000 runners at Sunday's Eastern Credit Union road race

April Francis in a previous edition of the Eastern Credit Union's annual road race 5K. FILE PHOTO -

THE 33rd annual Eastern Credit Union Road Race takes off on Sunday with approximately 1,000 athletes registered to compete.

The popular event features a 5K race and 15K challenge with over $70,000 in prizes and medals on offer. Both races start at 5am.

The 5K begins at the Eddie Hart Savannah, Tacarigua and will see runners make their way west along the Priority Bus Route (PBR), before turning onto the Eastern Main Road (EMR) by Massy, St Augustine and finish at La Joya Complex, St Joseph.

The 15K starts at La Joya Complex and takes participants onto the PBR heading east to Five Rivers Junction, before making a U-turn and heading west, before turning onto the EMR in St Augustine and ending at the starting point.

Among the top athletes competing are Richard Jones, Curtis Cox, April Francis and Collin Pereira.

Organisers promise an "incredible event" to promote the importance of fitness and healthy living.