Trendsetter Hawks crowned U8 Super League champions

U8 Super League winners Trendsetter Hawks -

Trendsetter Hawks won the inaugural Concept Coaching Under-8 Super League title at the Arima Velodrome in Arima on Sunday.

After nine matches played, Trendsetter Hawks finished unbeaten atop the ten-team standings with 25 points, with eight wins and one draw.

In their final match against Cox Coaching Football Academy on Sunday, Trendsetter Hawks won 2-0 courtesy a double from Amia Guerra.

Trendsetter Hawks’ Nathanial Rogers was adjudged the tournament’s most outstanding coach while Xavier Harrigin won best goalkeeper.

Coming in second were Concept Coaching (23 pts), who defeated AIA 1-0 on Sunday. They also played unbeaten recording seven wins and two draws. Elton John Pro Kids came in third (18 pts), with six wins and three losses.

Concept Coaching’s Sara Roopchand earned the MVP award while Elton John Pro Kids’ Kyra Lee Loy captured the golden boot for most goals. He scored 14.

Wasa FC won the award for the most disciplined team.

Final round results:

Trendsetter Hawks def. Cox Coaching 2-0

FC Ginja def. Wasa FC 3-0

Elton John Pro Kids def. Beatnix SC 1-0

Concept Coaching def. AIA 1-0

Ultimate Unisons vs FC Duranta 0-0