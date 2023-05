Murder in Madras

The scene of a murder along Madras Road, St Helena on Thursday morning. - Narissa Fraser

One man is dead after his vehicle was shot at along Madras Road in St Helena on Thursday morning.

A child who was seated in the back seat of the car at the time was unharmed.

The victim has been identified as 47-year-old Anderson Darrel Ross.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.