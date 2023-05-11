I alone wrote script for A Brighter Sun

Eintou Springer -

THE EDITOR: I congratulate Iere Theatre Productions for continuing to keep the legacy of one of our greatest novelists, Samuel Selvon, alive.

In the interest of setting the record straight, I wish to state that the script for A Brighter Sun was written by me, without any intervention from anyone, including Devindra Dookie.

I am indeed grateful to our esteemed Selvon for trusting me to adapt this most important novel. It continues to be relevant, especially when the race boogie continues to stalk our land.

Selvon approved the script without adding or subtracting. Indeed, both Selvon and brother author George Lamming were here for the first performances at the Little Carib Theatre. I played a female lead in the production.

I recently located the original script in my handwriting and intend to lodge it at the National Heritage Library.

My Latin teacher and theatre guru Slade Hopkinson taught me...

De mortuis nihil nisi bonum – never speak ill of the dead. I will not now violate that dictum. Suffice it to say Devindra loved the script. He directed the first production. I know Errol Sitahal and others will have accurate memories.

I have been richly blessed by my ancestors and I give thanks. There is no reason for me to take credit for what is not mine. The lost revenue is insignificant since our society clearly expects artistes to survive on inspiration. I am asking simply that I be given credit for my creative output.

I must say this is not the only instance of this that I can cite. But, long rope for magar goat. Let me simply say in the patois of my Santa Cruz ancestors...

Ba muen sa ki sla muen. Give me what is mine.

EINTOU SPRINGER

via e-mail