Equal Opportunity Commission takes its message to rural areas

The Equal Opportunity Commission's staff leads two visitors to the caravan in a game of trivia tic tac toe. -

Hundreds of people visited the Equal Opportunity Commission’s (EOC) nationwide caravan’s stop in Marabella at Massy Stores.

The outreach initiative which was held on May 5 is part of the EOC’s efforts to raise awareness of the categories covered and status grounds protected by the Equal Opportunity Act and the services the EOC offers, a media release said.

EOC chairman Ian Roach lauded the initiative saying it was essential to reach those in rural areas

“We are happy to connect on the ground with members of the public. A major goal of the commission’s strategic plan 2021-2023 is to build a compelling EOC brand and public awareness of its work among local, regional, and international stakeholders. This nationwide caravan, especially at the locations in rural areas, is essential to reach persons who do not have access to the digital platforms that the commission offers,” Roach said in a media release.

The EOC said it is committed to working towards the elimination of discrimination and the promotion of equality and good relations between people of different statuses.

"It is unlawful under the Equal Opportunity Act to discriminate against someone in four categories: employment, education, provision of goods and services and provision of accommodation. Under the act, people are entitled to equality and fair treatment, whatever their status," the release said.

The EOC noted the seven status grounds covered by the act are race, ethnicity, religion, marital status, origin including geographical origin, disability and sex.

More info

The public can reach the EOC to ask for inclusivity training for an organisation or information generally by e-mailing:

communications@eoc.gov.tt.

E-mail complaints@eoc.gov.tt to make a complaint.

Information is also published on the website www.equalopportunity.gov.tt and Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.