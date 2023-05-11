Cooper lifts Red Force Divas past Jamaica by 1 wicket

Britney Cooper -

Red Force Divas snatched a nervy one-wicket win over Jamaica in their second match of the CG Insurance Women’s Super50 Cup at St Paul’s Cricket Ground in St Kitts on Wednesday.

Jamaica, batting first, were dismissed for a modest 123 in 39.4 overs.

Despite the low total, Jamaica made TT sweat to reach the target. With wickets tumbling rapidly, middle-order batter Britney Cooper (52) was the glue to keep the Divas on course, closing on 127/9, with eight overs remaining.

This was the Divas’ first win of the competition, having lost to defending champions Barbados on Monday.

Jamaica had two main contributors with the bat – an unbeaten 59 from middle-order batter Natasha McLean and 24 from Chedean Nation. Besides opener Keneshia Ferron’s knock of 12, all other Jamaican batters made single-digit scores.

McLean smashed five sixes and two fours in her innings, which lasted 60 balls. Nation hit three fours.

Doing the damage with the ball for TT was off-spinner Samara Ramnath, who bagged an impressive 5/13, while Kirbyina Alexander got 2/17, Lee-Ann Kirby (1/11), Anisa Mohammed (1/18) and Karishma Ramharack (1/21) accounted for the other wickets.

In their turn at the crease, TT toiled early on and seemed set for a second straight loss batting at 17/3 after 11.2 overs. They then slid to 76/6 after 22.3 overs with Jamaica sniffing victory.

But Cooper revived TT’s struggling innings with a rearguard effort.

Red Force opener Ramnath (duck) was first to go, followed by fellow opener Shunelle Sawh (seven) and Reniece Boyce (eight). Djenaba Joseph (ten) and Cooper carried the score to 42 before the former was caught by Nation off spinner Vanessa Watts.

Kirby (eight) entered but did not last, and when skipper Mohammed (three) departed soon after, TT were in trouble, despite 25 overs still in hand.

But Cooper showed grit and alongside partner Alexander, the pair guided TT to 103, requiring just 21 runs from over 20 overs.

Jamaica kept turning the screws, and with 103 runs on the board, both Cooper and Alexander (seven) were dismissed to dampen TT’s hopes of victory.

But Shalini Samaroo (14 not out) and Ramharack (six) buckled down to get to 118 before the latter was caught by Stafanie Taylor off Celina Whyte’s pace.

With one wicket in hand and six runs needed, Samaroo and Soogrim (one not out) batted bravely and patiently, taking four more overs to get over the line.

For Jamaica, Watts (3/16) was their chief destroyer with Whyte (2/26), Nicole Campbell (1/25) and Neisha-Ann Waisome (1/29) also chipping in.

Windwards, Barbados notch wins

At Basseterre, Windward Islands romped to a cool eight-wicket triumph over the Leeward Islands. Batting first, Leewards were skittled out for 59 (19). The Windwards responded by getting to 63/2 in 15.1 overs.

At Conaree Sports Club, Barbados stayed unbeaten as they cruised to an emphatic nine-wicket win over Guyana. Guyana batted first and were all out for 121 from 34.3 overs.

In reply, the Bajans made light work of the target and raced to 122/1 from 17.1 overs, with West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews cracking an undefeated 72 and fellow opener Kycia Knight, 40.

Round three bowls off on Friday and will see TT up against Windward Islands at St Paul’s Sports Complex, Jamaica versus Barbados at Conaree Cricket Centre and Guyana meet Leeward Islands at Warner Park.

Summarised Scores

GUYANA 121 (34.3) – Sheneta Grimmond 24, Shemaine Campbell 21, Kaysia Schultz 21; Shakera Selman 2/16, Shamilia Connell 2/21, Hayley Matthews 2/25, Keila Elliott 2/30 vs BARBADOS 121/1 (17.1) – Hayley Matthews 72 not out, Kycia Knight 40 – Barbados won by nine wickets

JAMAICA 123 (39.4) – Natasha McLean 59 not out, Chedean Nation 24; Samara Ramnath 5/13, Kirbyina Alexander 2/17 vs TT RED FORCE DIVAS 127 (42) – Britney Cooper 52, Shalini Samaroo 14 not out; Vasnessa Watts 3/16, Celina Whyte 2/26 – TT won by one wicket

LEEWARDS 59 (19) – Divya Saxena 44; Qiana Joseph 5/14, Jannillea Glasgow 2/11, Pearl Etienne 2/19 vs WINDWARDS 63/2 (15/1) – Malika Edward 31, Namiah Marcellin 12, Afy Fletcher 11 not out – Windwards won by eight wickets