Caribbean Kids and Families NGO gets $15,000 donation
Sagicor Life Insurance Trinidad and Tobago Ltd donated $15,000 to the Caribbean Kids and Families Therapy Organisation (CKFTO) in support of the non-profit’s need for additional therapeutic tools for school-based assessments.
The NGO said the “two-year gap of educational services during the pandemic has doubled the demand for educational and therapy services,” as well as le
Sagicor finance manager Gina Paul-Schwartz presented the donation to Sofia Figueroa-Leon of the CKFTO.
