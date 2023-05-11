Brother of murdered Claxton Bay footballer: Crime is terrifying

Devon Drayton, 36, was shot dead along with his girlfriend Asha George on Thursday morning at their Claxton Bay home. - Photo courtesy relative

The older brother of slain footballer Devon Drayton, 36, says he is terrified given the spate of murders in Trinidad and Tobago and is calling on the public to be more vigilant of their surroundings.

Drayton and his girlfriend Asha George, 30, were gunned down while asleep at their Hilltop Drive, Claxton Bay, home early on Thursday morning.

George's 12-year-old daughter was shot in her head during the attack.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science, St James, on Thursday Drayton's older brother Marlon Drayton said he did not know why anyone would want to harm his brother as he never complained of being threatened.

He said Drayton was known as a friendly man, who had a deep passion for football.

The younger Drayton played for the national under-17 football team and WB Connection football club.

"He and I were really close. All he knows is football. My mother would warn us about how dangerous it was all the time.

"The fact that a child was shot just makes the situation even more unbearable the situation is and how unscrupulous the criminals are."

Drayton said crime needed immediate intervention from the authorities and felt the response of different agencies to crime should be more swift.

"I feel terrified myself and for the people of Trinidad and Tobago because this situation of murders is getting out of hand.

"It seems nothing is done or no focus is being placed on stopping murders."

He said while the authorities should improve their response, citizens also had a responsibility to get involved in the fight against crime.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III are continuing enquiries.