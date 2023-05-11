Augustus, Sampson win Cotton Tree Golf tournament

Winners of the 18th Cotton Tree Foundation Annual Charity Golf tournament held at St Andrews Golf Course in Moka, Maraval on Wednesday. Jonathan Augustus, left, and Adrian Sampson represented Lange Trinidad. - Jelani Beckles

JONATHAN Augustus and Adrian Sampson won the 18th Cotton Tree Foundation (CTF) Annual Charity Golf tournament at St Andrews Golf Club on Wednesday, but more importantly, money was raised to support children and families.

Augustus and Sampson, representing Lange Trinidad, finished with a score of 43 at the Moka golf course.

Kirby Anthony Hosang and Paul Camacho of team CW Interiors Utd shot 41 and finishing third, also with 41, was the pair of Rasheed Ali and Ramesh Rampersad playing for Atlantic. A total of 27 teams competed in the tournament.

The Cotton Tree Foundation, established by Desmond Allum in 1993, was formed to improve the life chances of the residents of St Ann’s, Cascade, Belmont and East Dry River and environs, through the vehicle of education. Funds are raised for key educational initiatives.

In a media release, chairperson of the CTF Allyson Hamel-Smith said, “The ongoing commitment of sponsors and the individual players registered for this exciting tournament is central to supporting CTF’s deep commitment to enhancing children’s education.”

The title sponsors were LJ Williams and National Lotteries Control Board. The organisations who sponsored the teams are Allum Chambers, Capital Signal Company, CW Interiors, First Citizens, Haygem Tours, Lange Trinidad, Lease Operators, Phoenix Park Gas Processors Ltd, Republic Bank, Royal Bank, TRINRE Insurance, Tucker Energy and V&S Pharmaceuticals.

Speaking to Newsday following the tournament, one of the directors of the CTF Francesca Hawkins explained how the foundation helps people. “We have homework centres, we have assessment for academic development, we have psychological assessments, we have all kinds of curricular activities.”

Hawkins said the CTF not only attempts to change the lives of children but adults.

“(It is) not just for kids, but also life skills for their parents which include parenting, free legal clinics, cooking. There is a wide range of life skills to provide support for families as well as direct education skills for young people.”