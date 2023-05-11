AC remain atop TTPFL standings after 2-0 win vs Civic

AC Port of Spain's Duane Muckette shields the ball in a TT Premier Football League match vs Defence Force. Photo courtesy TT Premier Football League -

AC Port of Spain maintained their lead at the top of the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League after Round 14 following a comprehensive 2-0 victory over Point Fortin Civic on Wednesday at the Phase Two La Horquetta Recreation Ground, La Horquetta, Arima.

AC`s captain and instrumental midfielder Duane Muckette opened the scoring for his team in the 36th minute. His midfielder partner Che Benny rolled a short pass to Muckette who controlled just outside the 18-yard box then let loose a superb curling shot past a diving goalkeeper Akini Adams for the one-nil lead and his third goal in as many matches.

Point Fortin were enjoying the better of the exchanges midway through the second half until Jameel Neptune’s goal against the run of play in the 69th minute that extended the lead to 2-0.

Once again Benny was provider with a slick through ball to Neptune who collected and spank a low left-footed shot far post beating a hopeless Adams.

National and “Town Boys” goalie Marvin Phillips made a point-blank save minutes later against former youth player Tyrel Emmanuel to maintain the two-goal cushion for his team.

AC POS squandered several goal-scoring chances to extend their lead, but the score-line stood until the end of regulation time.

Teenage striker Nathaniel James followed up from his hat-trick in the last game with a match-winner for Club Sando in a one-nil win over Cunupia FC at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium.

James leads the goal-scoring chart with 11 goals for the campaign. Sando will remain second on the standings with 35 points.

In another match at the Arima Velodrome, Defence Force whipped Central FC 3-0. Goal scorers were Dwight Quintero (11th), Brandon Reyes (75th) and Justin Garcia (87th penalty).