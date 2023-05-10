Why students are dropping out of school

THE EDITOR: Why are TT's students dropping out of school in large numbers? Why are they abandoning education in such a high frequency?

Here is how I see it from where I sit: Bad influence, academic difficulty, family and socioeconomic needs, poor health, retention, disengagement, transition, divorce or separation of parents.

How can we prevent students dropping out of school? Get involved and have realistic expectations.

Negative influences, excessive internet use may distract students.

Bad grades can contribute to dropping out.

Children from low-income homes may need to work to support their families.

Retention can undermine a student's self-esteem.

Chronic illnesses affect students' ability to acquire knowledge and finish school.

Students lose interest in school because of boredom or a teacher's reluctance to motivate them.

Students, stay in school. Education is a surety for future security.

"Children go to school and learn well/ Otherwise later on in life you will catch real hell/ There is no place in this world,/ For an uneducated boy or girl."

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town