Trinidad and Tobago face Guatemala in friendly on June 11

File Photo - David Reid

Trinidad and Tobago's men's football team will play Guatemala in a friendly international on June 11 at Subaru Park, Chester, Pennsylvania, US. The match kicks off at 6pm and will be TT's final warm-up before a Concacaf Gold Cup qualifier against Guadeloupe five days later.

Guatemala, ranked 116th by FIFA, should provide a stern test for Angus Eve's men, ranked 12 spots higher.

TT need to beat Guadeloupe on June 16 at DRV PNK Stadium, Ft Lauderdale, Florida.

A victory will see TT face the winner of the Grenada vs Guyana clash on June 20.

The winner of that match will advance to Group D of the 2023 Gold Cup (June 24-July 16) which includes Canada, Cuba and Guatemala.