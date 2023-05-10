Trinidad and Tobago cyclists pedal off at Jnr Pan Am meet

The five cyclists who will represent TT at the 2023 Junior Pan Am Track Championships. - TT Cycling Federation

A five-member team will represent TT at the 2023 Junior Pan American Track Championships 2023 in Asuncion, Paraguay from Wednesday until Sunday.

Four men and one woman will fly the TT flag at the meet. Makaira Wallace, Syndel Samaroo, Danell James, Jarel Mohammed and Raul Garcia are the cyclists. Steve Nakhid will serve as the team’s manager, Elisha Greene is the team coach/mechanic and Delia Maria Toppin-Lopez is the chaperone.

The TT cyclists will compete in the team sprint, keirin, individual sprint and time trial events. The juniors will enter the championships with competition under their belt as multiple meets took place in TT over the past two weeks. The TT Cycling Federation (TTCF) in a media release commended the cyclists for their effort recently. “Our juniors would have demonstrated their dedication and commitment since the season reopened, ensuring that they have been persistent in placing in the top five in their category.

“The TTCF applauds them for their dedication and wishes them success as they represent TT in Paraguay. We are here cheering you on.”