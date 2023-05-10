Trinidad and Tobago boxers to compete in Poland tourney

TT's Tiana Guy, left, will compete at a boxing meet in Poland. -

An 11-member Trinidad and Tobago boxing contingent will feature at the XXXVIII Feliks Stamm International Boxing Tournament in Pultusk, Poland, from May 21-27.

Super heavyweight Nigel Paul (92+kg), Aaron Prince (71kg), Nickell Phillip (80kg), Jeremiah Thomas (86kg), Donnell Phillip (63.5kg), Anthony Joseph (57kg) and Ortega Johku (48kg) are the six representing males while Tianna Guy (57kg) and Eyed George (81kg) contest the women’s division.

The team will be coached by Reynold Cox and Rawlson Dopwell.

TT's male boxers are still in Uzbekistan after competing at the International Boxing Association’s Men’s World Championship. They are scheduled to arrive in Poland on Monday. Meanwhile TT-based Guy and George head across next Friday.

This event is being used to measure the team’s progress thus far, and to see what needs to be adjusted ahead of next month’s Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in El Salvador.

The October 26-November 5 Pan American Games will be held in Chile and is the first Paris 2024 Olympic qualifier event for boxers in this region.