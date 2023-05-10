Students, exams are not life and death

THE EDITOR: The poui trees are blooming and that means examination season is in full swing.

I note a recent tragedy involving a police officer’s son. Sincere condolences to the friends and family at this time. May his soul rest in eternal peace and may Almighty God grant the family comfort at this time.

Although I don’t know the motive behind his passing, I can’t help but consider the mental health of all students and their thought process during this season.

To all students, whatever you are due to write, examinations are not life and death. The results are not the end of the world and do not determine your character or who you are. You can always write it over and do better next time, because there will be another opportunity to rewrite the exam.

Also, do not place unrealistic expectations upon yourself, it is human to not get 100 per cent all the time in all exams.

Honestly, teachers and administrators would always "big up" the high achievers, and you may feel left out, but those trophies and plaques collect dust and take up valuable space over time.

You are on your own time and going at your own pace. People peak at different times and develop their own interests. It remains important that you do attain your qualifications and at least have your “paper” in order, but it should not be a life-and-death ultimatum.

Cramming works effectively up to a certain level, but you never learn everything all at once. It’s a process and it takes time for information to be absorbed and to get that “aha moment."

YouTube is your best friend when you are doing your revision. Write your exams with no fear or regrets and you might surprise yourself when you see the results.

This too shall pass.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas