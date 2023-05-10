Remove the finger that pulls trigger

Brian Lara - Photo by Sureash Cholai

THE EDITOR: Seventeen attorneys have been awarded silk. I wonder if this batch of senior counsel will now bring about a deterioration in the escalating murders gaining the attention of celebrities such as Brian Lara.

Regional leaders have met and their solution is the removal of assault rifles. I beg to differ. What we need is the removal of the finger of the criminal who commits murder.

The pious has postulated that the death penalty is no deterrent to crime, failing to appreciate that it is the conduct of the death penalty in a secluded environment away from the public eye that makes the death penalty ineffective.

Crime cannot be stopped by peace marches or celebrities appearing on television. Crime can be stopped by making a public spectacle of those involved in crime. Remove the finger of the hand that pulls the trigger. Such a surgical procedure must be televised so that every potential criminal can witness their ultimate fate.

It is eulogised that Christ died on the cross for the sins of mankind. Why can't the murderers be crucified for their sins? Crucify them on the highway where such a spectacle would bring a second thought to those inclined to criminality.

IMAAM IQUBAL HYDAL

Felicity