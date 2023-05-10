Oh what a tangled web this is

Firearms dealer Brent Thomas. -

THE EDITOR: Prime Minister Rowley has distanced himself and his government from the Brent Thomas fiasco.

He has claimed that his government has no knowledge of what transpired.

Who paid for the Regional Security System (RSS) aircraft that brought Thomas back to Trinidad from Barbados? Was it local taxpayers? If yes, then this implicates the Ministry of Finance in the scandal.

Was it Barbados? If yes, that would have been extremely generous of them. TT is not a member of the RSS.

Thus, for that aircraft to be used it would have involved some very senior, high-level discussions at the Ministry of National Security, or the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs, or the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs, if not higher.

Are we to truly believe that not a single member of the TT Government knew about this “extradition?” Not one?

Under the Extradition (Commonwealth and Foreign Territories) Act, Chpt 12-04, all requests for extradition are made to the Attorney General’s Office and the relevant forms 1, 4, 5, 11 on pages 31, 34, 35, 41 must be signed by same.

The Caricom Treaty does not place the act in abeyance.

For the Government to deny all knowledge beggars belief.

Who signs the warrant for someone to be extradited from or to TT? Please tell us, Dr Rowley.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope