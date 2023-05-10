Late goals keep Trinidad and Tobago beach soccer men alive

Trinidad and Tobago beach soccer player Shallun Bobb. - TTFA Media

A LATE rally inspired by Trinidad and Tobago goalkeeper Zane Coker kept TT in the hunt for a quarter-final spot in the Concacaf Beach Soccer Championships, at Malcolm Park, Bahamas.

TT scored twice in the final five minutes to secure a 3-2 victory over Dominican Republic, to seal third place in Group C.

The top two teams in each group automatically qualify for the quarter-finals, while the two best third-placed teams will also progress.

USA and Panama have already secured automatic spots in Group C.

TT enjoyed more possession against the Dominican Republic and forced goalie Miguel Rojas into a string of saves.

But it was Dominican Republic who struck first after substitute Yensy Severino's low shot deflected off the sand and looped over TT custodian Jabari Gray.

TT deservedly restored parity before the break, as Shane Hospedales was at the right spot to poke home after Kareem Perry's initial strike was saved.

TT's Anderson Peters should have put TT in front in the second period after a good link-up play saw the ball fed to him with the goalie out of position. But his miscued shot failed to hit the target.

The miss proved costly as less than a minute later, Dominican Republic's Miguel Moreta's first-time strike hit the underside of the bar and bounced into the goal.

It could have been 3-1 as Moreta again showed good accuracy and power with a shot from a tight angle that rebounded off the crossbar.

With TT struggling to create meaningful chances in the final period, substitute goalie Coker unleashed a left-footed laser that flew into the opposition net.

And with less than two minutes to go, TT's Shallun Bobb tried his luck with an overhead kick that flashed wide.

However, that miss resulted in a goal as an alert Jordan Riley stole the ball from Dominican Republic defender Yorinson Noesie as the goalie causally inbounded the ball to him. Riley still had a lot to do from a tight angle on the right but he unleashed a ferocious shot that kissed the underside of the bar and into the net.